Police: Intoxicated woman ran over partygoer

Nicole Lee (Photo: Larimer County Sheriff's Office)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A 30-year-old woman could face felony vehicular assault charges after the SUV she was driving allegedly struck a pedestrian before she drove away after a night of heavy drinking northwest of Loveland.

Emergency crews responded about 9:30 p.m. Monday to the 3700 block of 57th Street after a man found his fiance bloodied and lying in a driveway that connects with Wilson Avenue, according to court records. The alleged victim, Megan Patton, was treated and transported to Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland with serious injuries.

Colorado State Patrol troopers and Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies found blood in the dirt and car parts strewn on the ground along the approximately one-mile driveway that leads to a private residence.

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2igyBKT

Copyright 2016 Fort Collins Coloradoan