Police investigate 4 smash-and-grabs in Englewood area

Smash and grab suspects inside Kent Cellars. (Photo: Courtesy Kent Cellars)

ENGLEWOOD - Police are investigating at least four overnight smash-and-grabs in the Englewood area.

The first was reported just before 1 a.m. at Affordable Used Appliance, 2875 S. Santa Fe Drive.

Sgt. Chad Read with the Englewood Police Department says a washer and dryer were stolen from the business.

A few hours later, at 4:15 a.m., the front glass window at Kent Cellars, 3475 S. University Blvd, was smashed out with a baseball bat and robbed by four suspects.

Surveillance video from inside the business shows the suspects rummaging through the store, eventually making off with unknown amount of inventory and cash.

Then at about 5 a.m., police were called to Smoker’s Friendly, 5050 South Federal Blvd, on an alarm call. They arrived once again to find the front glass window smashed out.

While on scene, officers noticed that front glass window at the Little Caesar’s next door was also smashed. It's unclear if anything was taken from either business.

Read says it’s too early to determine if the incidents are connected. Anyone with information should contact the Englewood Police Department.

