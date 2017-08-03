Police investigate homicide in central Fort Collins

Fort Collins Police investigate a suspicious death at The Preserve at the Meadows apartment complex on Thursday, August 3, 2017. (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

Fort Collins police are investigating a homicide in central Fort Collins after a body was found at an apartment complex Wednesday.

Police first responded to an apartment in the 3400 block of Riva Ridge Place around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after a family member of the resident called police to say she had not been able to reach her relative for several weeks. When officers arrived at the apartment, they found a body.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy Thursday morning, but has not yet released information about the deceased person's identity or cause of death.

Fort Collins Police are treating the death as a homicide due to "several suspicious factors in the case," according to a news release from the police department.

