One arrested in connection with shooting in Green Valley Ranch

Police have arrested Shamil Jefferson, 25, in connection with Kassogue's murder. Jefferson is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

KUSA 11:21 PM. MST December 22, 2017

KUSA - Denver Police are investigating a deadly shooting at E. 46th Avenue and Ceylon Court in Green Valley Ranch Thursday evening.

The Denver coroner's office identified the victim as 17-year-old Zalynnda Kassogue. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

