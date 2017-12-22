KUSA - Denver Police are investigating a deadly shooting at E. 46th Avenue and Ceylon Court in Green Valley Ranch Thursday evening.
The Denver coroner's office identified the victim as 17-year-old Zalynnda Kassogue.
Police have arrested Shamil Jefferson, 25, in connection with Kassogue's murder. Jefferson is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.
#DPD Update 46th & Ceylon Homicide Investigation: Shamil Jefferson (d.o.b 04/20/1992) has been arrested in connection with the death. He is being held for investigation of 1st degree murder. pic.twitter.com/jfBb5srmHS— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 23, 2017
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs