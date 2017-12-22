Courtesy: Darren Rode/9NEWS

KUSA - Denver Police are investigating a deadly shooting at E. 46th Avenue and Ceylon Court in Green Valley Ranch Thursday evening.

The Denver coroner's office identified the victim as 17-year-old Zalynnda Kassogue.

Police have arrested Shamil Jefferson, 25, in connection with Kassogue's murder. Jefferson is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

#DPD Update 46th & Ceylon Homicide Investigation: Shamil Jefferson (d.o.b 04/20/1992) has been arrested in connection with the death. He is being held for investigation of 1st degree murder. pic.twitter.com/jfBb5srmHS — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 23, 2017

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

© 2017 KUSA-TV