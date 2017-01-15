Police lights.

KUSA - Denver Police need help finding the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian downtown early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 2 a.m. at 16th Street and Blake Street.

Police haven't released many details about the victim. They say the driver took off in a 2012 black BMW 6 Series Sedan.

It's missing the driver side mirror and should have damage to the left front bumper and headlight.

Tipsters are eligible for a 2,000 reward if they call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

