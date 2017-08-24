Police looking for Shane Company smash-and-grab suspects

Photo: file

WESTMINSTER - Police are looking for suspects involved in a Shane Company smash-and-grab.

At around 2 a.m. on Thursday police say three people, in a dark colored Jeep, backed into the front of the Shane Company on West 104th Avenue in Westminster.

Westminster Investigators say the suspects were able to get away with some items in the display cases.

Police are looking for the suspects as well as the dark colored Jeep that has back-end damage.

We will update as more information becomes available.

