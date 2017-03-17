(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

A woman connected to a 1975 Warner Robins murder is now in police custody.

Warner Robins police, with the help of the San Antonio (Texas) Police Department, arrested 59-year-old Mary Jane Stewart in connection to the murder of 16-year-old Cheryl White.

According to a Warner Robins police news release, officer were called to the Parkway Apartments on Crestview Drive shortly after 1 a.m. back in November of 1975.

When officers got to the apartment, they found White dead with multiple stab wounds.

Stewart was 18 years old at the time of the murder and police say they both knew each other.

WMAZ spoke to one of White's former neighbors and she says the apartment complex where she was killed has been gone for many years and that her parents were shaken up by the case. WMAZ also spoke to White's cousin off camera and he says a new investigator was assigned to the case last year. That is when they exhumed her body to get DNA.

According to a memorial page, Cheryl White is buried at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Warner Robins. It says she was laid to rest next to her sister, Allison White Rowe, who was killed by her husband in 2008.

Stewart is charged with felony murder and is waiting on extradition back to Warner Robins.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV