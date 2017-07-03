Police: Man carrying propane torch deliberately sparked Coyote Ridge fire

A man was arrested after police say he started a fire at Coyote Ridge Natural Area. The fire was put out quickly and burned less than one acre (Photo: Courtesy of Poudre Fire Authority)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - About a dozen hikers and cyclists were at Coyote Ridge Natural Area when police say Edgar Almond carried started a fire that burned less than one acre.

Police responded to the area after hikers called to report seeing Almond walking down the trail from the parking lot off Taft Hill Road carrying a propane torch and "acting odd." When police got there, flames and smoke were visible several hundred yards west of the parking lot, according to Almond's arrest affidavit.

People in the area told the responding officer that Arnold had started the fire. When police approached Almond, he turned around and put his hands on his head. He said he started the fire that was still burning at the time police questioned him, according to his affidavit. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree arson and reckless endangerment.

About an hour before the hikers called to report Almond's behavior, police encountered him at Beavers Market, after staff members and customers said he was making them uncomfortable, according to his affidavit.

