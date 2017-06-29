Police: Man kills boy's pet rabbits by throwing them at wall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado man is accused of throwing his girlfriend's son's two pet rabbits at a wall - killing them - but the boy now has one new pet rabbit thanks to the Colorado Springs Police Department.



Colorado Springs police say the man threw the rabbits during an argument with the child's mother on Wednesday.



Police say the 5-year-old child appeared "withdrawn and scared" when officers arrived. To make him feel better, officers decided they would get the boy a new rabbit. They worked with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region to find a pet rabbit, which the boy named Pookie.



Police say the mother's boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of felony cruelty to animals and multiple misdemeanors. He is being held in jail without bond.

