Police: Man wanted for menacing with a firearm in Loveland

Adam Sibell (Photo: Courtesy of Loveland Police Department)

LOVELAND, COLO. - A man is accused of menacing another man and a woman with a firearm in a Loveland home Friday morning.

Loveland Police officers responded to the reports of a disturbance at 6:20 a.m. to the 400 block of East 2nd Street.

Officers found the woman, who had run out of her home, down the street. Assuming the suspect was still inside the home with his weapon, police set containment and called in SWAT.

SWAT officers did not find the suspect inside, but a firearm was found inside the home. The suspect’s vehicle, containing another firearm, was found unattended in an apartment complex parking lot a few blocks away.

The suspect was not in the area and remains at large.

An arrest warrant for menacing, a class 5 felony, has been issued for Adam Alexander Sibell. He’s a Caucasian man who stands at 5 feet 9 inches and weighs 155 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kevin Havel at the Loveland Police Department at 970-962-2032.

If you see Sibell, do not approach him. Instead, call police.



