Police: Mom taught 2-year-old to pull trigger before shooting 9-year-old brother

Wendy Lavarnia and Kansas Lavarnia booking photos. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX, AZ - Police say the 9-year-old boy taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound Monday was shot by another child in the home. The boy's parents were arrested.

The incident happened near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road in north Phoenix around 3 p.m. and as of Tuesday morning, police say, the boy remains on life support and is not expected to survive.

According to police, the boy's mother, 28-year-old Wendy Lavarnia, was home with three other children at the time of the shooting.

Police say she placed a loaded 9 mm handgun on a bed within reach of two of her children. She went to retrieve a holster for the weapon when she heard a shot. Turning back around, she told police she saw her 2-year-old holding the gun and her 9-year-old, who was playing video games nearby, had been shot.

According to court paperwork, a 2-year-old and 4-year-old were on the bed when she set the gun down. Wendy Lavarnia told authorities that her 2-year-old fired the weapon, hitting the 9-year-old in the head as he played video games just a few feet away, the court paperwork stated.

The court documents said Wendy Lavarnia told authorities she had previously allowed the 2-year-old to practice pulling the trigger of the weapon while it was unloaded.

“Am I able to go to hospital and check on my son’s condition?” asked Wendy Lavarnia in her initial appearance in court.

“Ma’am, you can’t get out of jail unless you come up with your bond,” said the judge.

Police also detained the boy's father, 31-year-old Kansas Lavarnia, for questioning about the gun involved in the shooting.

According to police, he was later arrested and booked on one count for being a prohibited possessor with a gun in the home. Court records show previous burglary and theft charges had kept him from legally owning a gun.

Wendy Lavarnia was arrested and booked into jail on four counts of child abuse.





