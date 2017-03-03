Police: multi-car crash that hospitalized woman may have involved alcohol and drugs

Shooting. (Photo: KUSA)

BRIGHTON, COLO. - A multi-car crash that hospitalized a 25-year-old Northglenn woman Thursday afternoon is under investigation by Brighton police, a press release from the police department said.

Before the crash occurred at 2:00 p.m., witnesses say they saw a grey 2004 Ford Mustang moving erratically on northbound Highway 85. The Mustang supposedly ran red lights at three intersections, speeding past other vehicles.

When the Mustang reached the intersection at 124th Avenue, it crashed into the driver’s side of a white 2004 Subaru Outback. The Subaru was westbound and was following the traffic signals.

The crash trapped the Subaru driver inside, giving her many serious injuries.

The Mustang then backed up into the southbound lanes of Highway 85, hitting two cars stopped for a red light.

The Subaru’s driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition. The Mustang’s driver was also injured and was taken away in an ambulance.

The identity of the Mustang’s driver, known only as a 40-year-old man from Fort Lupton, will be withheld until charges are filed. Initial evidence points to alcohol and drug involvement, although the investigation remains ongoing.

