Police looking to solve 2002 murder

DENVER - Denver Police are looking for information around the murder of Xavier Walker in 2002.

At 3:30 p.m. on November 20, 2002, police received a call about about a fight that ended with a shooting at Falcon Park in Denver.

Responding officers arrived to find two gun shot victims who were transported to Denver Health Medical Center.

Xavier Walker was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the chest, the other victim survived.

Crime Stoppers are asking for any information regarding the murder of Xavier Walker at Falcon Park on November 20, 2002.

