Police release photos of man seen with gun in Englewood City Hall

ENGLEWOOD - Police released a photo Thursday of a man spotted with a pistol in his waistband who they say was seen going through a desk in Englewood City Hall Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities were first notified about the incident at around 4:15 p.m. Police say the unknown man got into an altercation with a staff member when he was confronted, and was last seen running out of the building.

The suspect hasn’t been seen since.

Staff members say the man’s pistol was silver and black. In the photos, he is seen carrying a cup of what appears to be coffee.

The incident and ensuing police activity prompted RTD to suspend bus and rail services at the Englewood Station Wednesday afternoon.

Police said no one was hurt during the altercation.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppersat 720-913-STOP (7867) or by using the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for an award of up to $2,000.

The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app is immediately available as a free download on the App Store for Apple devices, on Google Play for Android devices and on the BlackBerry App World for select BlackBerry devices. To learn more about Crime Stoppers visit the website at http://metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/.



