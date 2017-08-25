Police search for connection after three similar smash-and-grabs

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Three smash and grabs in two cities in one morning and police are still looking for the jewelry thieves.

They all happened Thursday morning and appear to have been done by the same three people.

The first shop to get hit was the Shane Company in Westminster at 2 a.m. and the other two just after 330 at Zale’s and Helzberg diamonds in the Promenade Shops at Centerra in Loveland.

In all three break-ins, police said a vehicle backed into the store shattering the glass, then three men get out and take items from the display cases.

Westminster police said they identified the vehicle in their break-in as a dark Jeep and they are working to see if all three smash and grabs are connected.

Kate Kazell, an investigator with the Westminster police department said all three smash-and-grabs were extremely similar.

"[Similar] in suspect description and that is something that we are looking into and we are working with other agencies to investigate," she said.

Police said the men were wearing all black and two wore masks, so they are hoping surveillance video helps them find the trio.

