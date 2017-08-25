Police search for convicted sex offender who is on the run

Courtesy: Commerce City Police

KUSA - Commerce City Police are looking for a convicted sex offender.

Sergio Hernandez, 43, is charged with sexual assault on a child and aggravated incest.

Hernandez left the Adams County courthouse in the afternoon on Thursday, August 24 before the jury returned with their verdicts.

Police believe he may be in Fort Lupton, Denver, or Commerce City.

If you have any information on Hernandez and where he might be, please call 911.

