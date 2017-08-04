Police search for credit card thief in Federal Heights

FEDERAL HEIGHTS - Police are asking for your help to identify a credit card thief out of the Federal Heights area Friday night.

The person, pictured above, reportedly went into a car parked at Hyland Hills Water World back on July 25 and took a bunch of credit cards out of the vehicle.

Federal Heights Police say they then went to various stores in the North Metro area and used the cards.

If you or anyone you know can identify them, please call police at 303-428-8833.

