Police search for 'El Gallo' after soccer game brawl

(Photo: Aurora Police Department)

KUSA - Police are looking for a man with the street name of El Gallo after a soccer game at an elementary school ended in assault.

According to Aurora Police, the dispute erupted on July 2 during a Rayos Libre and Atletico Peru Libre game at Vista Peak Elementary.

Fans and spectators started to fight after a player was ejected from the game, and in the midst, a victim was kicked in the head, causing a facial fracture.

(Photo: Aurora Police Department)

The man pictured is the only person of interest at this time. He's known by the street name of El Gallo, which means The Rooster in English.

If you have any information about this man, you're urged to call Detective T. Green with the Aurora Police Department at (303)739-6382.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720)913-7867 and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

