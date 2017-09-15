Police search for suspect that stabbed a woman on E. Colfax

DENVER - Denver Police officers are searching for a suspect thought to have stabbed a woman on E. Colfax. early Friday morning.

The female victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information contact the Denver police Department at (720) 913-2000.

#DPD officers were called to the 500 block of E. Colfax on stabbing. Female victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Suspect at large. pic.twitter.com/VYkks7RGiX — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 15, 2017

