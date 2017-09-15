KUSA
Police search for suspect that stabbed a woman on E. Colfax

Caitlin Kingsbury , KUSA 8:21 AM. MDT September 15, 2017

DENVER - Denver Police officers are searching for a suspect thought to have stabbed a woman on E. Colfax. early Friday morning. 

The female victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

If you have any information contact the Denver police Department at (720) 913-2000.

