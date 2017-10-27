Police search for suspect who shot high schooler in Aurora

Suspect vehicle. (Photo: Aurora Police Department)

AURORA - The Aurora Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of shooting a high school student last month in Aurora.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on September 20, police say the student was shot near 12th Avenue and Macon Street by a suspect believed to be driving a 2004 Honda Civic with mismatching wheels and a black or dark blue colored driver’s door.

The suspect is described as a 19 to 20-year-old Hispanic man with a heavy build, short hair, and tattoos on his body. He was wearing a black and white T-shirt at the time.

Police haven’t said how severe the student’s injuries are.

Anyone with information about the suspect or what happened is asked to call Aurora Police at 303-739-1985.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or by using the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for an award of up to $2,000.

The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app is available on the App Store for Apple devices, on Google Play for Android devices and on the BlackBerry App World. To learn more about Crime Stoppers visit the website at http://metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/.

