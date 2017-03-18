Police search for suspects after 2 men shot in Denver

Shooting scene (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER – Two men were critically injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Denver’s Whittier neighborhood.

Denver Police say the shooting happened at about 4:45 p.m. near 31st Avenue and Gilpin Street.

Multiple suspects fled the scene in an older red Subaru with silver stripes on the side.

It’s unknown at this time how many shots were fired, but police say the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Officers have blocked off several surrounding streets near the shooting to survey the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2017 KUSA-TV