Police seek victims in downtown sexual assault

KUSA - A man accused of inappropriately touching women in downtown Denver has been arrested, but police are seeking more victims.

Thursday, officers found the suspect just before noon in the 400 block of 16th Street. He was being held down by "several individuals."

After an investigation, witnesses told police several people saw the man inappropriately touching other women in the same area just moments before assaulting the woman who ultimately helped detained him.

Police say they think the man was acting alone. His name and mugshot is not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation and potential line-ups.

If you have information regarding this incident or may have been a victim, please contact police by calling 720-913-7867. You can also Text To: 274637 (Crimes) Then Title DMCS And Enter Your Message.

