FORT COLLINS - Fort Collins police are continuing to investigate whether an attack on a gay man was possibly a hate crime.

Steven Anthony, 33, suffered broken bones and bruises all over his body on Friday after he was attacked by someone he called a friend.

Anthony was out with a group of friends which included Vincent Ramirez, someone police are now calling a suspect.

The group was bar hopping in downtown Fort Collins. Ramirez and Anthony took an Uber back to Ramirez' home, according to Anthony.

"I remember we were sitting at a table talking," Anthony said. "I remember a huge smack and a blow to the back of my head and I just kind of hit the floor."

Anthony said he was being choked by Ramirez when he stopped and calmly said he was going to "grab his sword." Anthony seized the opportunity to escape and ran out the back door, hiding in a window well until an Uber arrived.

"I wound up realizing if I called 911, Vincent would hear my voice and realize where I was so instead I contacted Uber," Anthony explained, "Uber has a ping location and I knew they could find me right away."

The Uber driver took Anthony to Poudre Valley Hospital where investigators interviewed him and arrested Ramirez later that night. Based on the conversation before the attack, Fort Collins Police say they're investigating whether this was a hate crime.

Anthony said Ramirez was intoxicated and seemed to be depressed.

Vincent Ramirez (left) is the suspect accused of attacking his friend, Steven (Photo: Courtesy Steven Anthony)

"I had told him, 'if you are gay, if you happen to be gay, that's OK; I'm here for you,'" Anthony said. "I think that might be what set off his anger."

Anthony is recovering at home as the investigation continues. He wants to continue spreading his message, "love not hate" and said he forgives Ramirez.

"I don't hate Vincent for this," Anthony said. "I hate that it happened and I'm sorry this happened. He needs help."

Ramirez is listed as a former Marine on his Facebook page. He faces charges for second-degree assault and felony menacing.

Ramirez was released from jail on bond and will appear in court next week.

