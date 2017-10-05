Possible homicide under investigation in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS - Fort Collins Police found a body inside a home and saw a suspicious scene at a home that's led investigators to look at the death as a possible homicide Thursday evening.

Back on Wednesday, officers arrived at 1601 N. College Avenue to conduct a welfare check on the person there. Officers saw 'several suspicious factors,' police said, and entered the home.

Inside, they found the body.

The Larimer County Coroner is in the process of determining the official cause and manner of death. The coroner has not yet identified the victim.

Police want the public to know they don't think there's imminent danger to the community.

If you have any information about this case, please call detective Siobhan Seymour with Fort Collins PD at 970-416-2195.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible cash reward, contact Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

