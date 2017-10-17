Possible police impersonator in Weld County

WELD COUNTY - Weld County Sheriff's Office was contacted around 12:35 p.m. on Saturday about a possible police impersonator in Unincorporated Weld County.

Deputies arrived at the 4200 block of Shenandoah Street where they learned of an unknown male claiming to be a police officer.

According to the witness, the male could not provide his name, badge number, or the agency he worked for.

The white male was wearing dark clothing, had short gray hair and was last seen driving off in a black sedan.

Greeley Police and Evans Police verified it was not one of their officers.

Weld County Police want to remind the community to call 911 if you believe the person who stopped or contacted you is not a police officer.

If the individual is not in uniform always ask to see their police credentials and ask for a business card.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the male you are asked to contact the Weld County Sheriff's Office at 970-356-4015.

