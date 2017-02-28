KUSA
Possibly armed man halts RTD bus in Lakewood

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 1:06 PM. MST February 28, 2017

LAKEWOOD – A possibly armed man has halted an RTD bus at Colfax Avenue and Oak Street in Lakewood. 

Lakewood Police are working to make contact with the suspect, and say all other riders were able to get off the bus safely.

People in businesses nearby have been asked to stay inside until police give the all-clear.

Colfax Avenue is closed in both directions at Oak Street.

