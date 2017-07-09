Priest accused of pointing gun in road rage incident in Florida

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

PALM CITY, FLA. - According to a Palm Beach Post report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a North Carolina man faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a road rage incident early Thursday.

The Florida newspaper reported the man, William Rian Adams, 35, was arrested along a stretch of Florida's Turnpike after allegedly pointing a handgun at another vehicle.

A news release from the Florida Highway Patrol stated that two people from St. Cloud, traveling north on the turnpike in a Chevrolet Silverado, encountered a driver in a newer-model Chevrolet Corvette, who then attempted to brake-check their vehicle. As the Silverado tried to pass the Corvette, the driver pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the occupants of the Silverado.

The people in the Silverado called FHP, and troopers conducted a traffic stop of the Corvette 13 miles farther north, the release states.

The story in the Palm Beach Post went on to explain that Adams reportedly told investigators that someone in the truck had rolled down a window, shouted and thrown a drink at Adams' car. According to the FHP report, Adams confirmed that he had a weapon, but told police that the gun was not loaded and had been kept under his passenger seat the entire time.

Adams listed his occupation as a priest at Calvary Church, and online records show that he has been the rector of Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher, just south of Asheville, since September 2016.

Calvary Episcopal Church could not be reached for comment on Saturday, and a Twitter handle previously associated with the priest had been deleted.

Adams was held at the Martin County Jail under $15,000 bond.

