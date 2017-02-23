Prison time for man who mailed pot

An indoor marijuana garden under lights and fans. (Photo: OPENRANGESTOCK)

ARVADA - An Arvada man was sentenced to one year in federal prison for mailing marijuana and marijuana concentrate according to the department of justice.

Stephen Paul Anderson, 27, was sentenced Wednesday. He also received 3 years of supervised release for the manufacture of a schedule I controlled substance and the unlawful use of a communications facility,

He was indicted by a federal grand jury last August and pleaded guilty in November.

According to court records, between June 2015 and December 2015, Postal Inspectors identified at least 30 parcels that were sent by Anderson through the U.S. Mail that were destined for Texas, New York and Maryland.

Anderson often used the name, “The Healthnut” and his Arvada return address in the mailings. During the course of the investigation, federal search warrants were obtained and revealed the parcels contained marijuana, marijuana edibles or other marijuana concentrate products.

In December 2015, a federal search warrant was executed on Anderson’s residence and vehicle. That search revealed that Anderson had a marijuana grow and commercial grade propane and butane and manufacturing equipment used for THC extraction.

Seized during the search were numerous marijuana plants in varying states of growth, numerous pounds of processed marijuana, edibles and concentrate as well as U.S. Postal Service mailing products.

(© 2017 KUSA)