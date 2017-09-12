Prosecutors: Man stabbed during card game with landlord

Donald Montoya (Photo: Denver DA'S Office)

A 41-year-old man has been formally charged in the stabbing death of another man that prosecutors say happened during an altercation while the victim and his landlord were playing cards.

Donald Montoya is charged with one count of first-degree murder and crime of violence, a sentence enhancer. He was arrest on Aug. 31 after a manhunt that lasted for more than a week.

According to a news release from the Denver District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors allege Montoya stabbed 57-year-old Georgios Gatsiopoulos outside of his home in the 000 block of South Pennsylvania Street on Aug. 21.

The DA’s Office did not say what the motive may have been for the stabbing or if Montoya and Gatsiopoulos knew one another. The landlord was not identified.

Montoya is being held without bond in the Denver City Jail and is slated to appear in court on Sept. 14.

