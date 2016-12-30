KUSA
Close

‘Puffer' truck with company logo stolen in Lakewood

Allison Sylte, KUSA 7:39 AM. MST December 30, 2016

LAKEWOOD - Police are looking for a stolen truck that had been left unattended and running in Lakewood Friday morning.

The vehicle, a white Ford F-150 that says “AMI Fireplace” on the side, was taken in the area of West Mississippi Avenue and South Harlan Street.

Police haven’t said which direction the thief is headed in.

The public is asked not to approach the vehicle if it is seen, and to instead call Lakewood Police.
 

Copyright 2016 KUSA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories