‘Puffer' truck with company logo stolen in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD - Police are looking for a stolen truck that had been left unattended and running in Lakewood Friday morning.

The vehicle, a white Ford F-150 that says “AMI Fireplace” on the side, was taken in the area of West Mississippi Avenue and South Harlan Street.

Police haven’t said which direction the thief is headed in.

The public is asked not to approach the vehicle if it is seen, and to instead call Lakewood Police.



