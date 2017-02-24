Puppy stolen from Thornton porch

A screen grab from security video of a woman suspected of stealing a puppy from a porch in Thornton

THORNTON - A German Shepherd puppy was stolen from the front porch of a home in Thornton according to police.

Surveillance cameras at the home in the Redwood Estates Mobile Home Park captured the theft around 2:30 Thursday afternoon.

Bella was stolen from a front porch and found abandoned about 2 hours later

Cinthya Preciado Alvarez says she took Bella outside for a bathroom break and then left her on the porch attached to a leash when she went back inside. When she didn't hear the dog she went back outside and realized she was gone.

She checked her security cameras which showed a young woman coming up onto the porch and taking Bella.

Preciado Alvarez says Bella was found abandoned across the park about two hours later.

Although the dog is back home, Thornton police are still investigating. If you recognize the woman give them a call.

