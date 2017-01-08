Push for info in cold case stabbing of grandmother and toddler

KUSA - Three years ago this week, a grandmother and her toddler grandson were found dead inside their Adams County apartment.

Rae Lynn Gonzales, 50, and 18-month-old Fabian Gonzales had been stabbed to death.

This week, Crime Stoppers put out a bulletin highlighting the cold case.

The crime took place on Jan. 3, 2014 sometime between 4:30 and 8 p.m. in their apartment at 2812 W. 66th Place.

If you have any information, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

If you would like to contribute to the family's GoFundMe, click here

