Push for info in cold case stabbing of grandmother and toddler

KUSA - Three years ago this week, a grandmother and her toddler grandson were found dead inside their Adams County apartment.
Rae Lynn Gonzales, 50, and 18-month-old Fabian Gonzales had been stabbed to death.
This week, Crime Stoppers put out a bulletin highlighting the cold case.
The crime took place on Jan. 3, 2014 sometime between 4:30 and 8 p.m. in their apartment at 2812 W. 66th Place.
If you have any information, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.
