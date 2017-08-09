Woman found stabbed to death in her Five Points apartment

Cristina Weir was 28 when she was killed and beloved by her family and friends. (Photo: Provided to 9NEWS)

A 24-year-old homeless man is facing charges of first-degree murder after a body was found inside an apartment complex in Five Points on July 31, authorities say.

Denver Police say Esstefan Hamlin's fingerprints were found at the scene, and blood was found on his shorts after Hamlin's mother alerted police that he may have stolen a car.

A CBI report for Hamlin shows a lengthy arrest history of past car thefts.

Hamlin’s victim was a 28-year-old recruiter at an employment agency. Those who knew her describe Cristina Weir as a straight-edged motivator who was kind and modest to everyone.

“There are just no words," said her boss, Ben Wright. "There haven't been words for a while.”

Wright is the CEO at Velocity Global, an employment firm started in Denver in 2014. Weir was one of the company’s first hires.

“You know when you lose someone you love it's hard enough, but when it wasn't their choice it's just a real tough pill to swallow,” Wright said.

Police found Hamlin after his mother called the police and told them she saw him driving a car she didn’t recognize. Investigators found Hamlin’s car outside the home of an acquaintance. They tailed him to an address on Yosemite Street where they seized and impounded the car.

They then arrested Hamlin.

“It's been brutal,” Wright said. “It's been brutal watching our team. Just you think about how scared [Cristina] must have been. I don't know it's pretty tough. It's pretty tough and we're going to miss her.”

Police are still working to see if there was a motive for the killing.

Every year Velocity Global gives a bonus to its most outstanding employee. Starting this year Wright says he will be naming that bonus in honor of Cristina.

