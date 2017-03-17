Raids target group accused of exporting pot

DENVER - A months-long investigation led to this week’s sweeping series of drug busts and the charges filed against more than a dozen people, according to court records obtained Friday by 9Wants to Know.
The arrests, which stretched from the northern Denver-Metro area to Colorado Springs, resulted in the confiscation of thousands of pounds of marijuana, according to the grand jury indictment obtained by 9NEWS.
One location – a warehouse off Interstate 70 in Denver – yielded thousands of pot plants.
The grand jury indictments identified the sixteen people who were arrested and the charges each faces:
- Jerram Cathey: conspiracy to extract marijuana concentrate.
- John Mason Cathey: conspiracy to distribute or possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
- Vincent Castillo: two counts of violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act; two counts of conspiracy to distribute or possession with intent to distribute marijuana; conspiracy to commit money laundering; possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
- John Cathey: two counts of violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act; conspiracy to distribute or possession with intent to distribute marijuana; conspiracy to extract marijuana concentrate.
- Myisha Evans: money laundering.
- William Todd Garner: conspiracy to extract marijuana concentrate.
- Amy Jones: conspiracy to distribute or possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
- Jason Jones: two counts of violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act; three counts of conspiracy to distribute or possession with intent to distribute marijuana; two counts of distribution of marijuana.
- Tilden Lazaro: two counts of violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act; conspiracy to distribute marijuana concentrate; money laundering.
- Raciel Martinez: conspiracy to distribute marijuana.
- John Ramsay: conspiracy to extract marijuana concentrate.
- Rudy Saenz: two counts of violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act; money laundering; conspiracy to distribute or possession with intent to distribute marijuana; money laundering.
- Jibaro Smith: conspiracy to distribute or possession with intent to manufacture or distribute marijuana; possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
- Michael Stonehouse: two counts of violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act; conspiracy to distribute or possession with intent to manufacture or distribute more than 50 pounds of marijuana; eight counts of conspiracy to distribute or possession with intent to distribute marijuana; conspiracy to distribute marijuana concentrate; conspiracy to distribute marijuana; conspiracy to extract marijuana concentrate; money laundering.
- Theodore Stonehouse: two counts of violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act; three counts of conspiracy to distribute or possession with intent to distribute marijuana; money laundering.
- Vernon Watts: conspiracy to distribute or possession with intent to manufacture or distribute marijuana; distribution of marijuana; money laundering.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
