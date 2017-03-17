Raids target group accused of exporting pot

16 have been indicted after a series of metro area marijuana busts.

DENVER - A months-long investigation led to this week’s sweeping series of drug busts and the charges filed against more than a dozen people, according to court records obtained Friday by 9Wants to Know.



The arrests, which stretched from the northern Denver-Metro area to Colorado Springs, resulted in the confiscation of thousands of pounds of marijuana, according to the grand jury indictment obtained by 9NEWS.



One location – a warehouse off Interstate 70 in Denver – yielded thousands of pot plants.

The grand jury indictments identified the sixteen people who were arrested and the charges each faces:

Jerram Cathey: conspiracy to extract marijuana concentrate.

John Mason Cathey: conspiracy to distribute or possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Vincent Castillo : two counts of violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act; two counts of conspiracy to distribute or possession with intent to distribute marijuana; conspiracy to commit money laundering; possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

John Cathey: two counts of violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act; conspiracy to distribute or possession with intent to distribute marijuana; conspiracy to extract marijuana concentrate.

Myisha Evans: money laundering.

William Todd Garner: conspiracy to extract marijuana concentrate.

Amy Jones: conspiracy to distribute or possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Jason Jones: two counts of violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act; three counts of conspiracy to distribute or possession with intent to distribute marijuana; two counts of distribution of marijuana.

Tilden Lazaro: two counts of violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act; conspiracy to distribute marijuana concentrate; money laundering.

Raciel Martinez: conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

John Ramsay: conspiracy to extract marijuana concentrate.

Rudy Saenz: two counts of violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act; money laundering; conspiracy to distribute or possession with intent to distribute marijuana; money laundering.

Jibaro Smith: conspiracy to distribute or possession with intent to manufacture or distribute marijuana; possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Michael Stonehouse: two counts of violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act; conspiracy to distribute or possession with intent to manufacture or distribute more than 50 pounds of marijuana; eight counts of conspiracy to distribute or possession with intent to distribute marijuana; conspiracy to distribute marijuana concentrate; conspiracy to distribute marijuana; conspiracy to extract marijuana concentrate; money laundering.

Theodore Stonehouse: t wo counts of violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act; three counts of conspiracy to distribute or possession with intent to distribute marijuana; money laundering.

Vernon Watts: conspiracy to distribute or possession with intent to manufacture or distribute marijuana; distribution of marijuana; money laundering.

