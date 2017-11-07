Rally presses for answers in Ashanti Billie's murder

People held a rally on November 6, 2017, pressing for answers in the Ashanti Billie murder. (Photo: Megan Shinn, 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- With signs in hand, people rallied across from Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek Monday.

"Who killed Ashanti?" asked Shaun Brown, one of the organizers of the rally.

The reference was to Ashanti Billie, a 19-year-old who worked at a restaurant on the base. A surveillance camera at Little Creek showed her car leaving early the morning of September 18. Less than two weeks later, people found Billie's body at East Stonewall AME Zion Church in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Groups, including the Stop Global Violence and Progressive Democrats of America put together the event to keep Billie's murder in the forefront of people's thoughts and to help get some answers.

"We decided to get behind this because there's too much silence. Sometimes, silence speaks volumes, and here we are, we don't really know what happened. This was something that occurred in September. Three hundred miles away, you find her body, so we have a lot of questions," said Brown.

The FBI took over the investigation.

"If you believe that you may have seen Ashanti or her vehicle in the Charlotte area or traveling between Hampton Roads and Charlotte on any other logical thoroughfares, please call the FBI," said Norfolk FBI spokeswoman, Christina Pullen.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Billie's killer. Her employer on base, Blimpie, is offering an additional $10,000.

Organizers of the rally said they filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request and reached out to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

"We want to know what the cameras are saying. It doesn’t take that long to run a camera and an ID," Brown stated.

Many people raised concerns about the poor quality of the video from the base.

13News Now obtained other video -- personal surveillance video -- taken shortly after Billie's car left Little Creek. The video shows her Mini Cooper and a man getting out of it, tossing something into a dumpster. It's the same dumpster from which investigators recovered Billie's cell phone.

Organizers said they will be back for a second rally at 12 p.m. on November 11. Brown said, "We're the community. We want to know is it safe."

Billie's mother, Brandy, told us over the phone that the family is grateful for the community standing with Billie. She said they have not heard from people at the military base yet, not even to offer their condolences.

Billie's father, Meltony, plans to pick up his daughter's Mini Cooper within the next two weeks. Police recovered the car in Norfolk after she disappeared.

