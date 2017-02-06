Rash of tire slashing near Stapleton apartments

(Photo: Courtesy DPD)

DENVER - Denver Police are looking for tips in a case involving more than three dozen vehicles with slashed tires in the Stapleton area.

Police say that since Dec. 31, 38 vehicles have been targeted overnight near the intersection of East Northfield Boulevard and North Trenton Street.

This area is close to the Northfield Apartments in Conservatory Green.

No description of any suspects was released. Police also haven’t said what the motive may be, and if the vehicles were targeted or the crime was random.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or by using the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for an award of up to $2,000.

The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app is immediately available as a free download on the App Store for Apple devices, on Google Play for Android devices and on the BlackBerry App World for select BlackBerry devices. To learn more about Crime Stoppers visit the website at http://metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/.

