Recent Northern Colorado homicides raise question: Are we less safe?

Family photos include Kathy Mondragon, who was killed in 2016 on the night of a brutal attack against her and her granddaughter, Sara Mondragon. (Photo: (Photo: Timothy Hurst/The Coloradoan))

COLORADOAN - Sara Mondragon said her daughter still asks about great-grandmother Kathy Mondragon "all the time."

"Whenever the moon comes out, she says, 'There's Grandma.' ... We talk about our memories of her. ... She misses her. We all do," Sara said.

The 61-year-old woman's life was tragically cut short in a double stabbing in Fort Collins in February last year, and her family is struggling to make sense of it all.

Sara, along with her daughter, lived with Kathy at the time. Sara was the other victim of the stabbing that night. Though she survived, she has at least months of recovery ahead of her.

