Records show 10-hour delay in ICE notification at Denver jail

DENVER - It took the Denver Sheriff Department more than 10 hours to tell Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers a 19-year-old inmate ICE considered an “immigration enforcement priority” had posted bond and was about to become eligible to walk out of the Denver jail, according to court documents reviewed by 9Wants to Know.

By the time Denver did get around to notifying ICE, Ever Valles, 19, was less than a half hour away from leaving the downtown jail.

ICE never did show. Less than two months later, Denver police investigators believe Valles – out in lieu of bond -- took part in a robbery that led to the death of a man at a Denver light rail station.

Tuesday, Denver Sheriff Patrick Firman told 9NEWS reporter Chris Vanderveen, “If there are changes we need to make, we’re going to do that.” He also placed at least some responsibility with ICE.

“We are one player amongst many,” Firman said.

Here’s what we know so far:

Valles’ criminal record, according to documents reviewed by 9Wants to Know, includes five juvenile cases ranging from theft to criminal mischief between 2012 and 2015.

On Oct. 20, 2016, Denver Police arrested Valles after investigators say he was driving around the west side of Denver in a stolen car. Police say they found a gun stuffed into a pair of Valles’ discarded pants.

A few days after the October arrest, ICE officials asked Denver to provide them with, in essence, a heads-up should Valles become eligible to leave the jail. ICE considered Valles a Mexican national and a known gang member.

On Dec. 20, 2016, Valles posted a $5,000 bond at 1:26 p.m.

At 11:33 p.m. of that same day, or more than 10 hours after a court approved the bond, the Denver Sheriff Department notified ICE of Valles’ imminent release, according to a copy of a fax reviewed by 9Wants to Know.

Valles walked out of the jail at 11:59 p.m. that night, according to Denver Sheriff's Department records.

On Feb. 7, Denver investigators believe Valles and Nathan Valdez, 19, attempted to rob Tim Cruz, 32, at the light rail station at 12th and Sheridan.

Investigators believe Valdez pulled the trigger, but Colorado law allows prosecutors to also charge Valles with first-degree murder because they say he was taking part in a felony at the time of Cruz’s death.

Investigators also believe Valdez shot Valles near his left hip leaving him with largely superficial wound.

During his first interview on the subject since 9NEWS broke the story late last week, Firman defended his department’s role in the release of Valles.

For example, Vanderveen asked Firman if the 26-minute “heads-up” his office gave to ICE was enough time.

“I don’t know what is enough time. I mean, in talking with our records people, there have been those short of notices, and we haven’t gotten those complaints in the past,” he said.

What about the fact that his office sent the notification to ICE via fax?

“I think it’s a matter that we’ve always used faxes. It’s something we can certainly take a look at in the future,” he replied.

