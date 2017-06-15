‘Red Handed Bandits' sought by Denver Police

Bank robbery suspects. (Photo: Denver Police Department)

DENVER - Denver Police are hoping the public can help identify several men they’re calling ‘The Red Handed Bandits,’ who are accused of robbing two area banks at gunpoint since late May.

Shortly before noon on Wednesday, police say the suspects robbed BBVA Compass Bank at 3804 32nd Avenue.

Denver Police say the suspects are also believed to have robbed the Community Bank of Colorado at 3747 West 32 Avenue on May 23.

The suspects – who fled the scene in a dark colored SUV – are described as Hispanic men who were wearing sunglasses, jackets and hooded sweatshirts.

Along with getting away with cash, police say the suspects used an exploding dye pack that left traces of red dye to flee the scene.

‘The Red Handed Bandits' (Photo: Denver Police Department)

