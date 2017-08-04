Report: 10 most stolen cars in Colorado

Exhibition of the Honda Accord Hybrid during the Toronto's International Auto Show 2013. (Photo: Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images, � 2013 Roberto Machado Noa)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - If you own a car from the late 1990s or early 2000s, be aware.

Your car may be more likely to be stolen in Colorado. At least, that's according to the 2016 Hot Wheels report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Last month, the NICB released its annual report, which details the most stolen cars in each state based on data submitted by law enforcement.

In Colorado, the 1997 Honda Accord took the No. 1 spot, with 1,367 thefts.

Apparently, 2016 just wasn't the year for Honda Accords, as the Accord was also the most stolen car in the United States. Honda Civics secured a close second place in both Colorado and the U.S.

The cars that topped the list were all vehicles that are older, pre-"smart key" models, according to the release. But while additional technology is helping deter thefts, complacency plays a part, the report states.

