Restraining order filed against CU assistant coach

Assistant CU football coach Joe Tumpkin (Photo: FILE)

BOULDER - An assistant football coach with the CU football team now faces a temporary restraining order for incidents towards the end of the season.

A woman that Joe Tumpkin had a long term relationship with says she was physically assaulted by him.

Tumpkin was in charge of the Buffs defense during the Alamo Bowl.

For most of the season he served as coach of the team's safeties.

Tumpkin has not been arrested, and CU’s athletic director says they are reviewing the very serious allegations and will take whatever action is appropriate and necessary.