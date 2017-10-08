Retired teacher accused of recruiting teen girls to sell drugs

(Photo: Elbert County Sheriff's Office)

ELBERT COUNTY - A retired school teacher faces multiple felony charges in connection to an alleged illegal marijuana grow operation.

John Metty, 59, appeared in court last week following an August search warrant. During the search, deputies say they found significant quantities of marijuana, ecstasy, prescription medications, drug paraphernalia and firearms.

Metty was arrested on numerous felony charges of drug possession and distribution.

Investigators had suspected Metty of controlled substance distribution and conducting an illegal marijuana grow operation, based on surveillance and interviews with people seen leaving the residence.

According to a press release from the Elbert County Sheriff's Office, investigators believed Metty has been recruiting teenage females from the Parker area to help him sell and distribute the drugs from his home.

Metty has lived at 414 Meadow Station Circle in unincorporated Parker since the 1980s, according to assessor records.

He's currently out on bond, awaiting upcoming court proceedings.

