Reward for man shot while acting as Good Samaritan now $27,000

AURORA - Family, friends and law enforcement are offering a total of $27,000 to help find the person who shot and killed a 29-year-old man last month.

The shooting happened Feb. 18 near Hampden and Chambers.

Kelly Acosta tried to stop a man from beating a woman. Police say that man shot and killed him.

Acosta was a longtime bartender in the Aurora area. So far, no arrests have been made in his death and the investigation remains "very active."

RELATED: Friends hold benefit concerts for murder victim

A memorial fund for Acosta established by his family and friends contributed $15,000. The Aurora Police Department Reward fund and ATF both added $5,000, while the Crime Stoppers reward adds an extra $2,000.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

© 2017 KUSA-TV