Shelby Weatherly (Photo: Courtesy Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

DOUGLAS COUNTY - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding out who killed a woman whose body was found near Interstate 25, and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Deputies found the body of 24-year-old Shelby Weatherly off the shoulder of southbound I-25 south of Castle Rock Saturday morning.

The sheriff's office specifically wants to hear from anyone who was traveling south on I-25 between Castle Rock and Monument between dusk on Sept. 29 and 10 a.m. on Sept. 30 and has video footage, or from anyone who saw any parked vehicles in that area.

Weatherly's last known address was in Littleton. She was known to frequent the Denver metro area and used the RTD light rail and other public transportation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous. You can also text the number 274637, use the title DMCS, and enter your message. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's Investigations Tip Line is (303) 660-7579.

