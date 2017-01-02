Reward offered in search for murder suspect

Aaron Espinosa

DENVER - Denver police are asking for help finding a murder suspect.

Aaron Espinosa is suspected of killing a man and wounding a woman on S Lowell Boulevard near Federal and Hampden late Sunday night.

Espinosa is 25-years-old, five foot seven and 145 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

