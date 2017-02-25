Roads reopen after bomb threat at construction site

Denver Police (Photo: KUSA FILE)

DENVER - A bomb threat reported at a Denver construction site prompted police to close several surrounding streets Saturday afternoon for over an hour.

The threat was reported near Platte and 17th streets.

Neighboring streets and the pedestrian bridge over Interstate 25 was closed as multiple Denver Police officers investigated the threat.

No threat was found, and traffic has since returned back to normal.

#Alert update: Investigation into bomb threat at 17th St/Platte St reveals no threat. Vehicle and pedestrian traffic will return to normal. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 25, 2017

