Roads reopen after bomb threat at construction site

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 4:11 PM. MST February 25, 2017

DENVER - A bomb threat reported at a Denver construction site prompted police to close several surrounding streets Saturday afternoon for over an hour. 

The threat was reported near Platte and 17th streets.

Neighboring streets and the pedestrian bridge over Interstate 25 was closed as multiple Denver Police officers investigated the threat. 

No threat was found, and traffic has since returned back to normal. 

