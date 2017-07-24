Rocky Ford cantaloupe is back, ya'll

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - If you’re a fan of Rocky Ford cantaloupe, then this is your Super Bowl.

This Colorado-grown piece of joy has been harvested and will pop up at grocery stores and farmer’s markets within the next couple of days.

The Rocky Ford Growers Association gave the lieutenant governor some fresh cantaloupe Monday to kick off the season.

The group says they expect to harvest more than four million cantaloupes this year.



