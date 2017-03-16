Romantix robber sought in Denver

Suspect accused of robbing a Romantix store on East Colfax. (Photo: Denver Police)

DENVER - Denver Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Romantix Store on East Colfax Avenue late last month.

Just after 3 a.m. on February 24, police say the man robbed the adult entertainment store located at 633 East Colfax Avenue.

It’s unclear at this time if it was cash or merchandise that the robber made off with.

The man is described as white and about 6 feet 5 inches tall. He’s balding, has facial hair and has tattoos on the tops of both hands.

