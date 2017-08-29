KUSA
Scammer steals $850,000 from school district

Associated Press , KUSA 10:58 AM. MDT August 29, 2017

BOULDER, COLO. (AP) - A Colorado school district has added safeguards after a scammer stole about $850,000 of bond construction money.

The Daily Camera reports the theft came to the district's attention when contractor Adolfson and Peterson Construction asked for a payment on a past due account, even though the district had been sending payments.

The police report says the scam started when the Boulder Valley School District's accounts payable department received a call from someone claiming to be with Adolfson and Peterson asking to change the way the company was paid.

The district instructed the person to fill out a form, which was returned with the signature of the company's chief financial officer. That was later found to be a forgery.

An arrest warrant was issued for 36-year-old suspect Sherifdeen Mogaji.

© 2017 Associated Press


