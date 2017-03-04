‘Scream' robber sentenced to more than 1,200 years in prison

Myloh Mason

KUSA - One of three men convicted in a violent crime spree in Jefferson County was sentenced to more than 12-hundred years in prison.

Myloh Mason was convicted on 38 charges ranging from attempted murder to kidnapping to burglary.

Because he was a habitual offender, each count carried three times the maximum sentence.

Mason and two others were accused of robbing a Lakewood bank wearing "Scream Masks" and then going on the crime spree in November 2015.

After robbing the bank, they crashed their getaway vehicle, broke into a nearby home, shot the homeowner and took his car.

The suspects then crashed that car near the Sheridan Recreation Center where they shot and assaulted a woman whose car they tried to steal.

Two of the suspects were arrested within days of the crime. Mason was on the run for two months before he was arrested.

